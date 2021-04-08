Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull has been making a lot of noise these days.

The trailer of The Big Bull managed to become the talk of the town as soon as it dropped on the internet and comparisons were made between the film and Pratik Gandhi’s web show Scam 1992. However, Abhishek Bachchan’s power-packed performance managed to attract a lot of attention.

The film is all set to hit the screens on April 8th on Hotstar. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the film will not have a theatrical release and will solely release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Saurabh Shukla among others. The film was intended for a theatrical release but was shifted to the OTT platform due to the ongoing pandemic. Talking about releasing the film on a streaming service, Bachchan conveyed that “From digital to television to screen, there is going to have to be a variety on how you tell your stories. And there lays the biggest hurdle for Kookie (director Kookie Gulati) as he made this movie for the 70 mm screen and now because of the situation we were in and due to the pandemic, he had to now adapt his storytelling style to make it conducive to a digital streaming platform.”

Abhishek spoke about playing a morally dubious man in the film and said that, “When he was discussing the film with Kookie, he had said that if you’re going to whitewash somebody then he his not up for it, because that makes a character very unidimensional, and that’s not what he is interested in doing. Today’s audience’s taste has also changed and evolved, from his understanding, they want to see the protagonist be more human, they want to see his flaws, they want to see grey characters.”