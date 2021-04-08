‘ Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if BJP comes in to power in West Bengal then ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads will be formed in the state to ensure the safety of girls. The senior BJP leader claimed this while addressing election rallies in Hooghly and Howrah districts.

“Why is Bengal not a safe place for women?….Education and transport will be made free for girls in Bengal. Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal to deal with those who loiter around girls schools,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Where is the paribartan (change) that Mamata Banerjee had promised ten years ago?. What happened to that slogan? I have come to ask Mamata Banerjee about it. Why is Bengal not a safe place for women? This soil had produced so many social reformers. What happened to the youth of the state who have become frustrated?” he asked.

“Here in Bengal, TMC is all for appeasement for the sake of vote bank. Mamata Banerjee supports cow slaughter. In UP cow slaughter is not allowed. If anybody is found to be involved in it, the person goes to jail. TMC is not allowing central schemes to be implemented in West Bengal. Violence, anarchy and corruption have ruined the state”, Adityanath said.

Anti-Romeo squads were launched in Uttar Pradesh to ensure safety of women soon after Adityanath assumed power in 2017.