Concepts of Ayurveda to be introduced in to Vetinary sciences

The concept of Ayurveda and its connected methods will soon be introduced in veterinary sciences with the ministries involved signing a primary agreement to this outcome. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of AYUSH was signed on April 7, an official statement said.

The cooperation will surely support in developing a regulatory mechanism for the use of Ayurveda in the veterinary sector for the good of animal health, livestock owners’ community and the society at large, it said.

The drive involves capacity building in related areas through training, examining marketing opportunities for herbal veterinary medicines on a sustainable basis and providing for services including cultivation, preservation and conservation of medicinal plants. The cooperation will help in developing herbal veterinary education programmes and creating awareness among dairy farmers and agro-farmers about utilization and importance of herbal veterinary medicine and cultivation of medicinal herbs, the statement by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying added.