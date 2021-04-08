Covid-19 Update: 12 Coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1320 new coronavirus cases along with 920 new recoveries and 12 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases ahs reached at 168,005 in Oman. The overall recoveries has reached at 149,969. The death toll is at 1747.

Also Read: New rules for praying in mosques during Ramadan announced in UAE

The recovery rate is at 89.3% in Oman. The fatality rate has reached at 1%. At present there 16289 people under medical treatment. In this 204 are admitted in ICUs.

Meanwhile, Oman government had lifted the night curfew imposed in the country. This will come to effect from today. But commercial activities will continue to be closed from 8pm till 5am till the beginning of Ramadan.