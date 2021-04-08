Covid-19 Update: 521 new recoveries reported in Qatar

949 new coronavirus cases along with 521 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 825 contacts of active cases and 144 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 187,150 The total recoveries now stand at 168,001. The death toll is at 322. At present there are 188,27 active cases in Qatar.

38 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 428 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 246 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1743.

Ministry has conducted 11,682 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5639 people were tested for the firs time. Till now 178,6516 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

25,043 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,012,716.