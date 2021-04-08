Covid-19 Update: 902 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

902 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 402 cases were recorded in Riyadh, 153 in Makkah, 155 in the the Eastern Province, Asir 36, 26 in Madinah, , 21 in Hail, 21 in Al Khaseem, 21 in Jazan, 17 in Tabuk, 12 in Najran, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 9 in Al-Jouf, and 7 in Al Baha.

469 new recoveries along with 9 new deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 395,854. The total recoveries now stands at 381,658. The death toll is at 6728.

At present there are 7468 people under medical treatment. In this 874 are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate stands at 96.8 and the fatality rate is at 1.7%.