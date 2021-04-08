Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 8.83 crore doses

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that over 8.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country with more than 13 lakh injections given.

In a statement, it said the total number of 8,83,72,277 doses includes 89,65,839 given to healthcare workers (HCWs) who got the first dose and 54,04,837 to HCWs who took the second dose.

A total number of 97,40,281 frontline workers (FLWs) were given the first dose, while 43,35,473 FLWs have got the second dose.

About 2,26,42,318 injections were given to those in the 45-59 age group (first dose), 4,47,060 in the 45-59 age group (second dose), 3,57,78,684 to those above 60 years of age (first dose) and 10,57,785 to those above 60 years of age (second dose).

On the 82nd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, a total of 13,14,623 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Wednesday, of which 12,04,551 recipients were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,10,072 received the second dose, according to a temporary report.