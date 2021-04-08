Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the forex amrket. As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar and positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.38 against the US dollar. During trading it later reached at 74.37 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise. Indian rupee had settled at 74.47 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee fell 105 paise to mark its biggest single-session drop in over 20 months against the US dollar. Indian rupee is trading at 20.26 against the UAE dirham.