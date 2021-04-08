Gulf country lifts night curfew

A gulf country has lifted the night curfew imposed in the country. Oman has lifted the night curfew. This will come to effect from today. But commercial activities will continue to be closed from 8pm till 5am till the beginning of Ramadan.

“Starting at 5 am tomorrow morning, work will end with the decision to prevent movement to return to it’s normal, with the continued closure of commercial activities from 8 pm to 5 am until the first morning of the blessed month of Ramadan”, a statement issued by the Supreme Committee in Oman said.

Oman had imposed a partial lockdown from March 28 till April 8 from 8pm to 5am. The lockdown applied to all commercial activities as well individual and vehicular movements.