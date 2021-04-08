Happy Birthday, Allu Arjun! Stylish star is celebrating his 38th birthday today

Stylish star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Allu Arjun started his film career in 2003 with the film Gangotri. After he acted in films Arya, Arya 2 (2004, 2009), Vedam (2010), Julayi (2012), Race Gurram (2014), and Rudhramadevi (2015). Allu is currently preparing for ‘Pushpa’ directed by Sukumar. The film will be released on August 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Even though Allu Arjun is a Telugu actor, he has many fans in Kerala. His films are released simultaneously in Malayalam. Allu Arjun, a relative of Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, also dances well. Allu Arjun, also known as Bunny, has trained in karate and gymnastics. His wife, Sneha Reddy, took to Instagram to wish him with throwback photos from their holiday in the Maldives. Allu Arjun and his family headed back from the island nation on Tuesday (April 6) after celebrating Allu Ayaan’s seventh birthday. He attended the event of the Pushpa teaser launch in Hyderabad yesterday.