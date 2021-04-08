Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has bought a swanky Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 Crore from Italy. His latest hot-wheels just don’t make him beam with joy but also touches our hearts as it makes us believe hard work pays off. Kartik’s journey to the top in Bollywood has remained exceptional.This swanky four-wheeled-monster had to be airlifted from Italy as Kartik just couldn’t wait for the normal three months waiting period.

It has been revealed that Kartik had to pay an extra half a crore to get the car as little early. Yes, he has paid an extra Rs. 50 lakh to bring this beautiful car from Italy to Mumbai after waiting for three months long. The actor who always dreamt of big toys and owns a garage is now a proud owner of one of the most expensive car. Many videos and pictures of Kartik with his swanky monster went viral.

For those unversed, Kartik owns a BMW which he bought in 2017. In 2019, Aaryan he got a Mini Cooper for his mother.Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who was under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days back has finally tested negative for the virus.

The announcement about the same was made by the actor himself on social media alongside a picture of himself depicting his excitement. He wrote in the caption, “Negative Heavy 14 din ka vanvaas khatam Man Back to work.” The actor has been eagerly waiting for the negative reports which were quite evident from his recent posts on the photo-sharing application.