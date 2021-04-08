Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests Covid-19 positive

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for coronavirus infection. He will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital. Pinarayi Vijayan has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, earlier a month ago.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6. Her husband CPM leader Muhammed Riyas also tested Covid-19 positive.

Also Read: State government imposes stricter Covid-19 restrictions

The health department informed that will send specialists to Kozhikode if needed. The department and also asked his personal staff to undergo quarantine. The department also urged all those who came in contact with Chief Minister recently to undergo quarantine.