Keralite wins 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Fortune has once again blessed an Indian expat working in UAE. A Malayali expat working in UAE has won a million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free raffle draw. George Thomas, a native of Kochi, who works as supervisor at Dubai Airport has won the prize. He won the Millennium Millionaire Series 355 with his ticket number 2016. he purchased the ticket on March 14. Two other Indian expat had also won prizes in the draw.

Thomas is the 179th Indian national to win 1 million US dollar since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Hatem Yehia, a 53 year old Lebanese national based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4M car, with ticket number 1128 in Finest Surprise Series 1770. Another Indian expat named Aryan Ravindra Shenoy won a BMW F 850 GS motorbike, with ticket number 0653 in Finest Surprise Series 449. Deepak Sharma Raghunath Sharma, a 44 year old Indian national based in Sharjah won an Indian Scout Bobber motorbike, with ticket number 0643 in Finest Surprise Series 450.