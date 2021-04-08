State government imposes stricter Covid-19 restrictions

A state government has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the state as the number of coronavirus cases surged. Tamil Nadu state government has imposed fresh restrictions. The new restrictions will come into effect from April 10.

Tamil Nadu government has reduced the seating capacity of cinema theatres, hotels and shopping malls to 50 per cent. No passenger shall be allowed to travel by standing in buses. In taxis and autorickshaws, only three and two passengers would be allowed respectively. The government has also reduced the number of people in marriages and funerals. Only 100 people will be allowed in marriages and 50 in funerals.

Also Read: Rules for shopping during Ramadan issued in UAE

Gatherings for religious and festival purposes would be prohibited and prayers in all places of worship by adhering to norms like social distancing shall be permitted only up to 8 pm. Government has reintroduced the e-registration rule to enter the state. Spectators shall not be allowed for sporting events and swimming pools must be used only for training.