“There is a need to work on war footing again to fight Covid-19”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Chief Minister of the country. Prime Minister chaired the meeting of Chief Ministers to discuss about the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“There is a need to work on war footing again to fight Covid-19. Despite all the challenges, we have a better experience, resources and vaccines,” PM said to Chief Ministers.

We should start an aggressive campaign to urge people to go for testing. We have to make people aware about how they can catch the infection. And aggressive testing is the only way,” he added.

“I appeal to you all to stress on Covid-19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance,” said PM Modi.