Traders protest in streets against state government: Video

Traders came forward protesting against the state government. Traders in Nagpur, Maharashtra has came forward against state government’s decision to impose ‘lockdown’ in the city. Maharashtra state government has decided to impose a strict lockdown in Nagpur and several other districts in the state as the state is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Several traders` bodies in cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai had also came forward criticizing the state government over the new restrictions.

Traders out on the street in Nagpur to protest against mini lockdown

Traders in Nagpur hold ‘Thali Bajao’ protest against state government led by Shiv Sena. Sitabuldi Merchant’s Association (SMA) along with other traders associations in Nagpur staged ‘Thali Bajao, Sarkar Jagao’ to protest in Nagpur on Thursday.

The state government has imposed weekend lockdown in the state and also night curfew. As per the new restrictions, no one will be allowed to move in public places without a valid reason from Friday 8 pm till 7 am on Monday.