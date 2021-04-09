35 including doctors, nurses from AIIMS tests Covid-19 positive

As many as 35 frontline healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses working in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection. The medical workers had tested positive in the last 10 days.

In this two persons had taken two dozes of Covid-19 vaccine. Those tested positive include 20 doctors and 6 medical students. The 20 doctors include two faculty members. The rest are resident doctors.

AIIMS is the second major hospital in Delhi where over 30 staff members have contracted the deadly disease. On Thursday, 37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, 7,437 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi.

The Delhi government on Friday has ordered to close all schools in the state.