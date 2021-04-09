6-feet giant lizard goes grocery shopping, Amazing,watch it out.

We know Godzilla vs Kong is still fresh in the minds of movie buffs around the world. But what you are about to witness might make you want to either revisit the MonsterVerse movies or read up about giant lizards and Imagine you are at your usual shopping centre buying some essential items and as you turn to the next row of products there you see it, a giant lizard climbing the shelves like Godzilla trampling over rows of skyscrapers.

A video that is going viral shows a giant monitor lizard scaling the shelves and knocking down products at a supermarket in Thailand.The terrifying scene was filmed at a 7 Eleven store in Thailand and later shared online by Thai travel agency Mundo Nomada.The video shows the monitor lizard scaling a set of shelves and knocking down packaged items in the process before resting on a top shelf. It is then seen looking over the stor

The staff and customers hid behind the counter as the giant reptile looked desperately for some food. One of the clerks at the store then called the police, who eventually came with reptile handlers and ended the whole ordeal. The customer who filmed the entire incident explained that her original intent was to get a drink. The Daily Mail report also mentioned the customer saying that the monitor lizards are dangerous animals, especially when they are angry. Sensing the agitation in the lizards body language the customer chose to stay far away and recorded the incident instead.

A longer version of the video posted on Twitter by The Insider Paper even shows how the reptile was trying to open the refrigerators at the store. After it failed to open the refrigerator door, it decided to climb the shelves and look for something else to eat.