Abhishek Bachchan shared a mesmerising throwback picture of his mother.

Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a mesmerising throwback picture of his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wishing her on the occasion of her 73rd birthday.Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 73 today. On the special occasion, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handles to share an endearing birthday wish for her dearest mom with a beautiful throwback picture of the senior actress.

The ‘Guru’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo that truly captured Jaya’s beauty, with her exclusive signature at the bottom that read ‘Jaya Bhaduri’.Along with the picture, Abhishek penned an awwdorable birthday wish for his dotting mother that read, “Happy birthday (maa),Love you.”

.As soon as he posted the picture online, Bollywood celebs rushed in to shower love and heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda who was seen all hearts for the picture, added in the comments, “Stealing this” reffering to repost.Meanwhile, presumably this year the Bachchan’s are likely to have a lowkey celebration at their plush residence, just like last year, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Talking about Jaya, the veteran actress made her acting debut with the 1963 film Mahanagar by Satyajit Ray. Jaya has played many memorable roles in films like Zanjeer, Kora Kagaz, Chupke Chupke, Uphaar, Sholay, and others.

Recalling her love with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the duo first saw each other at Pune Film Institute in 1970. Then two started working together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film Guddi. On the sets of Ek Nazar, their love deepened.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, ‘The Big Bull’, has ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Bob Biswas’ in the pipeline.