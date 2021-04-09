Covid-19 Update; 533 new recoveries reported in Qatar

950 new coronavirus cases along with 533 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include814 contacts of active cases and 136 travel related.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases reached at 188,100. The overall recoveries now stand at 168,534. The death toll is at 324. At present there are 192,42 active cases in Qatar.

48 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 433 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 204 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1697.

The Ministry has conducted 11,349 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5900 people are tested for the first time. Till now 179,2416 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

28,916 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,041,632 .