“Disposable gloves to comfort Covid-19” ; Innovative idea from nurses

While people functioning socially distancing and self-isolation to control the more extent of coronavirus, it has become difficult to reach human touch to those in demand. But in order to support, Covid-19 patients in quarantine, nurses in Brazil have arrived up with an innovative concept that reflects the human touch. The nurses managed two disposable gloves and joined them up after filling them with hot water.

Sadiq Sameer Bhat, a journalist working with the Gulf News, posted an image in which the filled gloves were placed on the hands of a patient so as to give him the sensation of human touch.”‘The hand of God’ – nurses attempting to support lonely patients in a Brazilian covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves attached, full of hot water, simulating unmanageable human contact. Praise to the front-line workers and a firm warning of the severe situation our world is in,” the caption of the post reads.

See the post here:

‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in! #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/HgVFwOtg2f — Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat (@sadiquiz) April 8, 2021

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, it earned thousands of likes. Many people also responded to it. Most users admitted that such a healing feeling was really important during this somber period.

Lower glove is probably to avoid pressure sore upper one is definitely for comforting the ailing Patient — bud bud bud (@smartindian134) April 8, 2021

Read more; “Harassed voters”; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets second legal notice from EC

On Thursday Brazil, reported over 4,000 mortality due to coronavirus. Reports have said that hospitals are going low on medical and other essential stocks, including oxygen, anesthesia, and fundamental drugs for intubation. Three out of four private hospitals stated that they have restrained supplies that could only last for a week or less for healing Covid patients, the National Association of Private Hospitals said in a survey administered over 88 hospitals across Brazil. Over 3,45,000 people have lost their lives because of Covid-19 in Brazil.