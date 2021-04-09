“Harassed voters”; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets second legal notice from EC

The Election Commission of India has published another notice to Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee urging her to clarify her comments on the central powers protecting polling booths in the Bengal polls. The EC notice has asked Mamata Banerjee to justify the statements given on March 28 and April 7 on the central forces. Mamata Banerjee has been told to respond by April 10. This is the second such notice published to Mamata Banerjee by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has indicated to Mamata Banerjee comments on March 28 when she said, “Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019. I saw the same thing in 2016.”On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee said the Election Commission may give 10 notices, but that won’t switch her position. She also asked to identify why no complaint has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming that he frequently gives citations to Hindu and Muslim vote banks while giving speeches.

On Wednesday EC had issued a notification to Mamata Banerjee for infringing the model code of conduct after she purportedly asked the Muslim community to vote for the TMC at a public gathering in Tarakeshwar. Speaking in a public meeting in Hooghly district, Mamata Banerjee claimed central forces are operating on directions of the “Union Home Ministry run by Amit Shah.” The Election Commission in its newest notice to Mamata Banerjee has stated her “false, provocative statements” “berate and vilify” the central forces, and “are causing extreme demoralization among the ranks and files of the forces”.”I have respect for the central paramilitary forces, but they are working on instructions from Delhi. They are committing atrocities on villagers before polling day, some of them are even harassing women. They are asking people to vote for BJP. We will not allow this to continue,” the TMC chief said.