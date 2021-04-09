Breaking News; “Fire”- Air India Express made an emergency landing !!!

An Air India Express aircraft has executed an emergency landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala after a fire warning in the Cargo compartment. The flight did a careful landing at Kozhikode international airport after pilots identified a fire alarm from the cargo nook.

The aircraft, traveling from Calicut to Kuwait had 17 passengers on board, Air India Express representative verified. Awaiting more information related to the incident.