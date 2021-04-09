The European Union’s first female chief “Insulted” during equal rights talk ,”Not offered a Seat”

The European Union’s first female head, Ursula von der Leyen, was left mum after the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the ex-Belgian prime minister, and Recep Tayyip Erdo?an took the seats, one of which was thought to be Ursula’s.

Ursula was left upset and can also be overheard using the expression of “Uhm?” in the clips. As Michel denied to exhibit any proof of grief, Von der Leyen had to resolve at the second-rank place on the sofa opposite Turkey’s foreign minister. An interesting thing is that the conversation was about women’s equal rights as Turkey had removed from a conference on the gender-based disorder.

Even after such an insult, the German leader did not step away from the conference and remained to propose her decisiveness for equal rights. “The president’s assertiveness was clearly on display in that she did not walk away from the meeting, she took part in the meeting, and played her full role,” her spokesperson said. This action has been considered as a breaking of the rules as the rules for European Council’s President are related to those of any country’s president. “The president of the commission was surprised and that is something you can see from the video … The protocol level of our president is the same as that of the president of the European council,” Von der Leyen’s spokesperson stated. “The president expects that the institution that she represents to be treated with the required protocol and she has therefore asked her team to take all appropriate contacts to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future.”

Soon after this, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi has blamed the Turkish leader for insulting his EU match and has also named him a “dictator”.I do not agree with Erdo?an’s behavior towards president Von der Leyen … I think it was not appropriate behavior and I was very sorry for the humiliation Von der Leyen had to suffer. With these, let’s call them what they are – dictators – with whom one nonetheless has to coordinate, one has to be frank when expressing different visions and opinions,” Draghi said.

Read more; “Human-like faced” Baby Goat ; Worships like God,See pics…

Shortly after his comments, the Italian ambassador to Ankara was called. The foreign minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu also hit back at Italy’s words.“We strongly condemn the appointed Italian prime minister Draghi’s unacceptable, populist discourse and his ugly and unrestrained comments about our elected president,” Çavu?o?lu tweeted.