“Human-like faced” Baby Goat ; Worships like God,See pics…

Gujarat; Photos and videos of a baby goat which have a human-like appearance being adored like a god after being born are creating waves on social media. Pictures and clips of the weird-looking human-faced baby goat have shared from Seltipada village on the shores of river Tapi in Gujarat. The baby goat holds four legs and ears like a goat, the balance part of its body seemed like a human.

See video here;

The baby goat was born at the residence of Ajaybhai Vasava who is a farmer. The human-faced goat’s forehead, eyes, mouth, and some portions of the beard looked like a human. The goat did not have a tail and it persisted only for ten minutes. In the viral video, the newborn goat can be witnessed being worshipped by locals before they buried it, considering it to be the birth of ancestors. As per the reports, in India, it is common for mutant animals to draw attention as many regard them to be a symbol of god.