Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar

The domestic currency, Indian rupee had edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the weakening of Asian currencies and strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.75 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.58 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the Us dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 92.13.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market and purchased shares worth Rs.110.85 crore .