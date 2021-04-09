‘ In talks with Indian government for trial of single-dose vaccine’: Johnson and Johnson

International pharmaceutical giant, Johnson and Johnson has revealed that they are in talks with Indian government for the trial of a single dose Covid-19 vaccine. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine are at present used in the United States, the European Union and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.

” We are in discussions with the (government) with the objective of starting a bridging clinical study of our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals,” said the USA based pharmaceutical company.

Also Read: US blacklists Chinese supercomputing entities

At present India has two approved vaccines in use. One is developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and the other, manufacutrtered by Bharat Biotech. There are other vaccines in trials in India including Russia’s Sputnik-V and a shot developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd.