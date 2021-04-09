Inauguration date of renovated Chandni Chowk announced

Delhi government has announced the Inauguration date of renovated Chandni Chowk in the city. Chadni Chowk considered as the icon of Delhi will be opened to public by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 17.

The revamped stretch will run from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque, which will remain a non-motorized zone from 9 AM to 9 PM. Chadni Chowk has been revamped and the revamped stretch has been enhanced with smooth road and green zones. A number of new facilities has been also added .

The renovation work had started in December 2018. The stretch was developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 99 crore.