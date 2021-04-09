Mother realized her son’s bride is her long-lost daughter. Know what happened later

On the wedding day, the mother realizes that her son’s bride is her long-lost daughter. The incident took place in China. At a recent wedding in Suzhou, in the coastal Chinese province of Jiangsu, an elderly woman attending the wedding spotted a birthmark in her would-be daughter-in-law before the ceremony. It resembled a mark her own child had before she was lost two decades ago.

The elderly woman mustered the courage to ask the bride’s parents whether their daughter was adopted, in order to find the truth. But the couple kept it a secret that they had adopted the girl. But when they found out, they openly said that they were raising a girl who was found abandoned on the roadside twenty years ago. Despite the joy of finding her mother, the young woman is saddened by how she will get married. But then comes the next twist that the groom is their adopted son. So, in the end, the wedding happened as she was overjoyed as her daughter-in-law turned out to be her own daughter.