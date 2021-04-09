Movie review: Hollywood movie smashes box office during Covid

During the spread of the Covid epidemic, the film industry still has happy news to share. The Hollywood movie ‘ Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, which was released last week, continues to hit the box office. The film earned $ 132.7 million in two weeks, that is, about Rs 993 crore. The film is directed by Adam Wingard and was released in India on March 26.

The movie shows the battle between Godzilla and King Kong. The movie, which brings together fans from all over the world, is getting a good response from the audience. It was produced by six people, including Thomas Ton, under the banner of Legendary Entertainment. It was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. In the first five days of its release, the film grossed $ 48.5 million (Rs. 363 crores).

This is for the first time during the coronavirus outbreak that a film gets a huge audience in the theatres. Prior to Godzilla vs Kong, Wonder Woman 1984 and Tom and Jerry were also featured. In three days, Wonder Woman earned $ 16.7 million ($ 125 million) and Tom & Jerry $ 14 million ($ 104 million). In addition to Godzilla vs Kong, Sony Pictures’ horror film The Unholy was released last week. The film grossed $ 3.2 million (Rs 23 crore) from 1,850 locations.

At the same time, the opening of theatres around the world after the coronavirus was a great relief for the film world. The reopening of the theatres provided an opportunity for actors, directors, producers, actors and theatre owners to work with the film industry. Watching a movie in the theatre is another emotion for the audience. The audience loves the applause, the shouts and the big screen.

That is the same passion that drives people to the theatre in the time of Covid.