Norwegian police fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg

The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference. The Prime Minister arranged a family reunion to celebrate her 60th birthday with 13 family members at the end of February, despite a government ban on more than a dozen people attending public and private events due to Covid’s existence. The Prime Minister apologized to the people after the incident became controversial. While the police would not have issued a fine in most such cases, the prime minister has been at the forefront of the government’s work to impose restrictions, police said. “Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law,” said Saeverud, justifying the fine.