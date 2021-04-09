Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s fans vandalized theatre as technical glitch halts screening of ‘Vakeel Saab’. Today was the release day of Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Vakil Sab. The destruction video from Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana shows fans venting out their anger while destroying the properties of the theatre. Fans became violent when suddenly the screening of the film stopped. The film had to be stopped due to technical issues.

For the uninitiated, Vakeel Saab, a legal drama, was released today. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Boney Kapoor, it is a Telugu remake of Pink, starring Kalyan. Over the last few days, excited fans have repeatedly taken to social media platforms, counting down the days and hours until the film released.