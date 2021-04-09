PM Modi says no to lockdown and asks to focus on vaccination

At a time when it was not even certain that a vaccine would be discovered to prevent the illness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completely ruled out the pressure of another hard national lockdown, supported his government’s approach to vaccination, and repeatedly and, at length, highlighted the importance of testing, tracking, and Covid-safe way, which, he pointed out, helped India get the better of the first wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Modi’s made this comment while having an emergency meeting with all the chief ministers, during which he asked for 100% testing in containment zones and the tracking of at least 30 contacts within 72 hours to guarantee symptomatic patients can be tracked quickly and further spread of disease can be prevented.

When many states imposing partial lockdowns, there were fears in some areas of a national lockdown, which would have to affect a recovering economy hard, and the Prime Minister virtually ordered not to impose one.

He also asked chief ministers to start a special vaccination campaign from April 11-14 (meant to coincide with the birth anniversaries of Jyotirao Phule and BR Ambedkar) centred on zero wastage of doses.

In the meeting, many CMs demanded more vaccines and suggested the vaccination of younger people also.