PM Modi: “War footing”work to be done against Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, while discussing the dangerous growth in coronavirus infections across the country with Chief Ministers, said that preparing measures needed to be taken on “war footing”.

He emphasised the need for formulating micro-containment zones and thorough testing as a means to fight the second wave of Coronavirus, which pushed up the daily surge figures to 1.26 lakh in 24 hours. The state governments, he said, should not cut controls when it comes to this.

PM Modi also urged the chief ministers of all states and union territories to organise a “Tika Utsav” or vaccine festival to treat as many people as possible against the coronavirus. “Can we celebrate Tika Utsav from April 11 to April 14? During this time, we should vaccinate as many eligible people as possible and target zero vaccine wastage” he said.

On Thursday, India reported 1.26 lakh coronavirus cases – its highest ever single-day figure. The country’s COVID-19 cases have risen 13-fold in almost two months.