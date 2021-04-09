‘ Setback to China’: US blacklists Chinese supercomputing entities

The US administration has blacklisted Chinese supercomputing entities. The US administration has included Chinese supercomputing entities to an economic blacklist. The US Commerce Department on Thursday added seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a US economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts.

The US Commerce Department added Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, the National Supercomputing Center Jinan, the National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, the National Supercomputing Center Wuxi, and the National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou to its blacklist.

Companies or others listed on the US Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from US suppliers.

China has said that it would take all necessary steps to to protect the legal rights of Chinese companies. “US containment and suppression cannot hold back the march of China’s scientific and technological development,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

Former US President Donald Trump’s government , had added dozens of Chinese companies to its economic blacklist, including Huawei Technologies, SMIC and the largest drone manufacturer, SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd.