These are the common workout mistakes everyone commits

Exercise is essential for a healthy body and mind. But exercising in the wrong way can do more harm than good. The following are some common mistakes made by exercisers.

Drinking an insufficient amount of water

Maintaining hydration in the body is essential for joint health, blood pressure, and heart rate. Exercise also causes dehydration. This can cause muscle spasms. It is essential to drink enough water and other beverages before and after exercise.

Skipping warm ups

Warming up before starting exercise will make the muscles more flexible. The absence of these can cause muscle spasms.

Instability in exercises

The instability of getting up the next day and doing two days of exercise together is dangerous. Trying to do a week of exercise in a day or two can lead to injury.

Overtraining yourself

It’s a common myth that if you overtrained yourself, you’d shed pounds sooner. But little do you know that you’re actually harming your body. Your body needs to rest. Overtraining your muscles would only lead to increased levels of stress and decreased performance. Not something that’s healthy in the long run.

Not following a proper diet

Once you get a realistic idea of the amount of calories that your favourite junk foods contain, you’ll know exactly why following a diet is essential. Binge-eating is permissible once in a while (hence, cheat days!) but don’t make it a habit.

Incorrect breathing

Incorrect or dysfunctional breathing is a common issue for many people in these modern-day, highly stressful times. Instead of ‘belly’ breathing using our diaphragm, many people develop shallow chest breathing and mouth breathing. Mouth breathing means you’re inhaling through the mouth instead of through the nose.