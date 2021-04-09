UAE police issues new warning for residents

UAE police has issued a new warning for residents. The Abu Dhabi police has issued the warning for all drivers. Abu Dhabi police has informed that a fine of Dh500 will be imposed for parking on either side of the road in order to perform prayers.

Police warned that parking on the side of the road is a violation as it poses a threat to the safety of other drivers on the road. It will also affects the movement of traffic and could potentially lead to traffic accidents — especially during evening peak hours.

Also Read: Arab coalition forces destroyed explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police urged owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and bus drivers as well as their employers to warn workers and drivers against parking randomly on the roads.