Who is Amanda Gorman, the first-ever poet to featured on Vogue magazine’s cover?

Amanda Gorman, an American poet, and activist have now been featured on the cover of Vogue‘s May issue, a world-famous fashion magazine. Earlier, the 22-year-old had written a poem at the swearing-in ceremony of US President Joe Biden. Amanda was featured on two different covers in Vogue’s May issue. Earlier, Amanda was featured on the cover of Time magazine. Amanda was photographed for Vogue by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The magazine announced the news on social media. “Poet, activist, optimist, style icon — @amandascgorman has become so much more than a literary star,” read the note on Vogue‘s official Instagram handle. Amanda lived with her mother, overcoming crises in a poor neighborhood in California. Unexpectedly, Amanda is invited to perform a poem at the President’s swearing-in ceremony. Prior to this, only very senior writers had the opportunity to do so.