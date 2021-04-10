Box Office Trends: Vakeel Saab & Karnan flirting to be biggest openers.

This week, cinegoers were treated to two mega films Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan and Karnan with Dhanush in the lead. The films opened to rave reviews and if reports are to be believed they have set the box office on fire. Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share box office update about the films. Adarsh stated that the south films are once again in the lead and have given cinema business a boost.

“Vakeel Saab” is the official remake of the Hindi film “Pink”, which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted. Directed by Sriram Venu of “Ninnu Kori” fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced “Nerkonda Paarvai”, the Tamil version of “Pink”, which starred Ajith Kumar. “Vakeel Saab” marks Pawan Kalyan’s return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.

Karnan, on the other hand, is an action drama film directed by Mari Selvaraj, and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The film revolves around a fearless village youth who must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village against and society and government officials who mistreat them.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share box office update, Vakeel Saab and Karnan opened in Australia and New Zealand theaters on Friday and gave away box office figures of the film. Sharing details about Pawan Kalyan starter “#VakeelSaab – #Australia… Debuts at No 7 position… Fri A$ 147,571 [? 84.07 lakhs] / 55 locations. #VakeelSaab – #NewZealand… Debuts at No 7 position… Fri NZ$ 10,667 [? 5.61 lakhs] / 13 locations.

Whereas for Dhanush’s Karnan, “#Karnan – #Australia… Debuts at No 12 position… Fri A$ 37,815 [? 21.54 lakhs] / 36 locations. #Karnan – #NewZealand… Debuts at No 13 position… Fri NZ$ 4,991 [? 2.62 lakhs]