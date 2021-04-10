COVID-19 updates: Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra

Maharashtra announced a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in view of an unusual wave in coronavirus cases.

Primary services such as medical, groceries and vegetable shops will be permitted to remain open. Home deliveries of food and essential supplies, including those via mobile applications like Zomato and Swiggy, will also be granted, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had told in an announcement.

The municipal body also informed that during the weekend lockdown, students who are having exams can show their exam tickets for free movement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party conference today to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, a BJP leader had announced on Friday.