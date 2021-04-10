Husband sells lunch packed by the wife. know why?

One of the first ways to reduce unnecessary expenses is to avoid eating out. But what if you sell the food packed by your wife and buy fast food with that money? This is the experience of a wife who always wraps up her lunch for her husband to eat. The couple decided to save money by avoiding outside food to build a house of their own. Every morning she made sandwiches for her husband and started giving them to him. His wife hoped to save him 200 pounds equal to Rs 20,484 a month.

Slowly the husband starts demanding more sandwiches citing that it was not enough to fill his stomach. It all took an unexpected turn when his colleague visited them. “We sat at the dinner table and his friend brought up the sandwiches I make for my husband and how delicious they are. I thanked him then he said the price was a bit much,” she said. She continued, “I was confused. I asked him to explain and he said my husband sells the sandwiches I make to his co-workers then goes to buy his own lunch from the restaurant. I was stunned. My husband denied it. I began arguing with him after his friend left. He said there was nothing wrong with it.” However, netizens seemed furious at the husband’s behaviour and were all-praises for the wife and her kindness.