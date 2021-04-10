Know the health and beauty benefits of strawberries

Strawberries are a favorite fruit of all ages. Although it is a delicious fruit to eat, the fact is that many people do not know about the health benefits of strawberries. Strawberries are a storehouse of vitamin C. Strawberries have all the benefits as apples. Strawberries are also rich in potassium, folic acid, fiber, magnesium, iron, vitamin K, and vitamin B6.

Potassium in strawberries can help to control blood pressure. Vitamin C contained in strawberries works against infections and enhances immunity. Eating strawberries also protect you from heart diseases. It contains a lot of fiber which facilitates the digestive process and helps in weight loss. Strawberries are also great for skincare. The alpha hydroxy acid found in it removes dead cells and makes the skin radiant and beautiful. Strawberries also have the ability to reduce pores on the skin and prevent acne. Eating strawberries is good for hair growth, hair strength, and health.