Mohamed bin Zayed honours 12 personalities at the 10th Abu Dhabi Awards

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honoured 12 remarkable individuals at the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards held at Qasr Al Hosn.

United under the support of Sheikh Mohamed, the Awards honour kind individuals who have selflessly dedicated their time and effort to reaching virtue and assisting the community.

Sheikh Mohamed said, “The UAE’s values continue to reflect the deeply-held faith of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the kindness, humanity, and generosity of people. And today, we celebrate 12 extraordinary individuals who chose to practise these values every day through their noble and charitable work, making our country and communities stronger.”

The individuals were praised for a wide range of contributions, which includes efforts in the healthcare field, community service and volunteering, humanitarian work, as well as culture, heritage and environmental preservation.

The receivers, including Emiratis and expatriates, were proclaimed via a broadcast televised on Abu Dhabi and Al Emarat TV channels on Friday. Below is the list of awardees: