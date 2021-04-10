New Zealand imposes a temporary ban on travellers from India

New Zealand has imposed a temporary travel ban on travellers from India as there is a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, on Thursday, announced that New Zealand would temporarily suspend entry for all travellers from India, for two weeks from April 11 after recording a high number of Covid-19 positive cases from the country arriving at the New Zealand border. The ban runs from April 11 to April 28. The ban also applies to New Zealand nationals returning from India.

According to Reuters, the move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new coronavirus positive cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India. Reuters also said New Zealand’s Prime Minister will consider measures to allow passengers to enter the country with strict restrictions.

India recorded 126,789 Covid-19 cases on Thursday making it the highest single-day spike following the onset of corona virus infection last year.