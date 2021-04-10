Thiruvananthapuram: Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan tests positive for COVID-19. He is currently staying at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram. The speaker himself confirmed the information through his FB page. The speaker also advised those who came in contact with him in the next few days should go into self-isolation and get themselves tested.

On Friday, customs officials had questioned the speaker in the dollar smuggling case. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy have also tested positive for the virus and have been hospitalized.