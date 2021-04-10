Sri Lanka beauty queen arrested after pageant fiasco,read more here.

Caroline Jurie, 2019 winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka who tried to seize the crown of this year’s winner Pushpika De Silva leading to a brawl on stage, has been arrested over incident.Jurie, who is from Sri Lanka, started the ruckus when she jumped on stage as they crowned the new “Mrs. Sri Lanka” .She snatched the crown off De Silva’s head, claiming she was actually divorced and thus disqualified from holding the title.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana confirmed that along with Jurie, who is the current holder of the “Mrs World” title, former model Chula Padmendra was also arrested and added that the police is currently recording statements from the arrested suspects. The Daily Mirror report said that Jurie has refused to apologize to De Silva. Meanwhile, De Silva has also refused to settle the matter without an apology. The fiasco broke out on Sunday night after De Silva was named the winner of the pageant held in Colombo.

“There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place,” . She placed the crown on the runner-up, prompting a De Silva to walk off stage, a video of the incident showed. The organisers have apologised to De Silva, who says she is separated, but not divorced. The title has also been returned to her. In a Facebook post, she said she went to hospital to be treated for head injuries after the incident.

Would pursue legal action for the “unreasonable and insulting” way she was treated words by de silva.Pageant organizers have re-crowned De Silva and apologized for the incident.It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter.