Staff in panic, death of a Patna railway station (TTE): shocking

Death of a Patna railway station Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) due to coronavirus has spread panic amid the other railway staff in all the stations of the district especially at Patna Junction, Danapur, Patliputra and Rajendra Nagar Terminal.

The deceased, Samit Kumar Chandravansi, tested positive a few days ago and underwent treatment in railway hospital Karbigahiya in Patna.Earlier, three more railway employees including chief booking observer Subhash Singh, reservation observer R S Pandey and 17 passengers travelling in Kurla-Patna express also tested positive for coronavirus. The railway officials are admitted in the railway hospital.

Keeping in view of the massive re-migration of labourers from Maharashtra, East Central Railway has been running four pairs of special trains apart from regular express trains from Lokmanya Tilak terminal, Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal and Pune to Danapur, Patliputra and Darbhanga.

In another incident, an 11-year-old boy also succumbed to the deadly virus at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).The deceased, identified as Aryan Kumar, was a native of the Bihar Jahanabad district. He tested positive a week ago and was admitted to the dedicated Covid ward of NMCH.Patna district magistrate conveyed that “we have 165 beds at Patliputra Ashok Hotel, 50 beds each at Radha Swami, all sub-divisional hospitals and tourist centres at Kangan Ghat to be provided to the Covid positive patients. Besides, special arrangements are also being made in PMCH, NMCH, AIIMS and IGIMS and also have created 188 micro-containment zones in Patna with 107 in Sadar sub-division, 38 in Barh, 15 in Masaudhi, 9 in Paliganj and 8 in Patna Sahib.

Meanwhile, six more students at IIT Patna have tested positive for Covid-19.Vishwa Ranjan, Registrar of IIT Patna, has confirmed the incident, adding that 15 students had tested positive for the disease .