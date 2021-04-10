What the woman from Tamil Nadu did for getting insurance money? Read now

The incident reported from Tamil Nadu is really shocking or frightful. A 57-year-old woman allegedly connived with one of her relatives to kill her 62-year-old husband, so as to claim Rs 1.3 crore as insurance. The duo was arrested by the Perimanallur police on murder charges on Friday.

According to police reports, the late was identified as K Rangaraj, a resident of Thudupathi in Erode district. He owned a power loom unit. On March 15, he got injured in an accident, and he was taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment. On Thursday, the hospital discharged him and his wife R Jothimani and relative Raja made him sit in a van, and the trio began their journey to Thudupathi.

How it happened

Talking to The Times of India, a police officer said: “When the vehicle reached Valasupalayam near Perumanallur around 11:30 pm, Raja stopped the vehicle. Raja and Jothimani got down from the vehicle, doused it with petrol and set it on fire. Rangaraj was burnt alive. On early Friday morning, Raja informed the Tirupur rural police about the death, which he said was an accident.”

But, the police grew doubtful as Raja gave contradictory replies. The police came to know that Raja had purchased fuel from a petrol pump in a can. On the basis of this, the cops secured the petrol pump’s CCTV footage. When confronted with video proof, Raja admitted to having burnt Rangaraj alive.