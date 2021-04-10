“When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”: See how a tree gets destroyed in lightning

The US National Weather Service posted a video on Facebook with the message “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors.” Facebook users were shocked by the video and many described it as “scary” and “unbelievable.”

US National Weather Service sharing the video on their FB page wrote, “You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree. So the NWS slogan “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors” please heed that advise next time you hear thunder.”

When the video opens a leafy tree is seen flanked by many other trees in the middle of the ground. We can also see a building behind the trees. Within seconds a flash of lightning strike the leafy tree illuminating it and the tree crashes to the ground immediately.

Watch the video:

The incident occurred at Wautoma High School in Wisconsin, USA at about 8.25 am on Thursday. The video was captured on the school’s security cameras and the footage was shared by the Principal of the school Jennifer Johnson. No one was injured in the incident and there was no damage to the property other than the destroyed tree.