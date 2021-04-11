14-Day ‘Mask Abhiyan’ by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik:read more

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asserted that the fight against Covid-19 can be won even without imposing restrictions like lockdown while launching a 14-day ‘Mask Abhiyan’ in the State.“The second wave of coronavirus infection has started and it is spreading fast. Lockdown, shutdown and night curfew are being imposed in many parts of the country. However, if we follow the Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks properly, we can stop the spread of the infection without imposing such harsh curbs. Therefore, we all will actively take part in the Mask Abhiyan for the next 14 days,” the CM message in Justifying the 14-day initiative to aggressively cultivate wearing of mask.

He also urged people that If we follow this rule strictly for 14 days, it will turn into a habit. Let we all pledge that we will wear mask properly, not merely hang it around our neck but by covering the nose and face properly.

The CM urged women to ensure all family member particularly children wear masks when they venture out of their house and Mothers should take up fight against Covid from inside while the government stands tall to protect everyone from the outside.

He also warned that the government has doubled the penalty on not wearing of masks.During the first wave of Coronavirus infection, we were able to save many lives due to the support of public, panchayat representatives and sacrifice and service of Covid warriors. The death toll in our state was much lower in comparison to other states.